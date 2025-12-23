When Army veteran Jessica Miles became homeless, she reached out to Camp Liberty in Jackson County.

She says Camp Liberty gave her a place to stay and helped her find the resources to get back on her feet.

For Christmas, Camp Liberty joined with Brooklyn's local Knights of Columbus and "Stuff the Stocking" to make sure Miles and her son had what they need.

I've told you previously about Camp Liberty — a property East of Napoleon that provides recreational opportunities and support for veterans and first responders.

Now, I'm back...and showing you how this year, Camp Liberty went the extra mile.

Earlier this year, Army veteran Jessica Miles says she found herself homeless after a relationship went bad: "Getting out of that entailed me just leaving. And when you do something like that, there is no — you don't have a timeline. You just go."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Brooklyn community lifts up homeless veteran and her son

Miles says she had heard of Camp Liberty's famous veterans' hunts…and decided to reach out in her need, even though it's not something the Camp typically provides.

"We did allow her to be on the property temporarily until she got back up on her feet," says

Camp Liberty Vice-President Jay Truchan. That's when, he says, his team sprang into action.

"We immediately contacted our resources, our Executive Director Melinda Schwinn wound up going above and beyond, connecting to a vast amount of different outlets that can provide assistance," says Truchan.

Outlets that, Jessica says, made a big difference.

"They not only gave me a safe place to be, but they helped get my feet on the ground," she says.

Jessica now has a home here in Jackson County for herself and her son. But, as Christmas drew close…

"Melinda got a hold of me, and…asked if I needed any Christmas assistance. I was like — you know, getting on your feet is really hard. I could definitely use some help," says Miles.

And that brings us to a wintry day at Callaghan's Coffee Cafe in Brooklyn, where Camp Liberty, together with the local Knights of Columbus and "Stuff the Stocking", had a very special Christmas care package for Jessica and her son…delivered early by none other than Santa himself.

"Definitely appreciate it. This is amazing. Never expected it," says Miles.

For Truchan, it's all part of Camp Liberty's mission — helping veterans and first responders: "If they're down in life and they need a boost, that's what we're here for."

