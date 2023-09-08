Bringing the screams: Jackson's Underworld prepares for opening night

Jackson's Underworld opens Friday, Sept. 8.

The four-story attraction has plenty of new surprises for guests this season.

Tickets can be found on their website.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m here at Jackson’s underworld where they’re getting ready for opening night.

Terror returns to Jackson on Friday night when Jackson’s Underworld opens its doors for the Halloween season.

"Jackson’s underworld is a four-story haunted house. we are just filled with people that are ready to scare," Section Leader Karissa Clark said.

And for many workers at Jackson’s Underworld, they’re committed year-round to terrifying guests each fall.

"We’re working here all offseason...onseason," Karissa said.

Karissa says this year is different for the house, combining what used to be two attractions into one long fright-fest.

"Four stories long, we used to be two attractions now we’re combined to one. twice the fun...twice as long." Karissa said.

"We’ve added some immersible type of feels in the haunt. So there’s some sections where you have to make a decision on like which way to go," Head of makeup Alicia Piliszko said.

It’s no easy feat to come through the house, so I got some advice for those thinking about coming Friday night.

"Wear something that you’re ok with getting messed up. We do have stuff that sprays water at you," Karissa said.

"Just come, have fun, be respectful. wear good shoes. we’ve had a lot of people lose their shoes," Alicia said.

"Do you guys have a lost and found for that?” I asked.

"Nope. We add them to our props," Alicia said.

If you’re feeling brave enough to take on the haunted house, you can purchase tickets on their website.

Reporting here in Jackson, I’m Colin Jankowski, Fox 47 news.

