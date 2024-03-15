Break out the bagpipes, Saint Patrick's Day is almost here

Video shows Gary Blohm playing the bagpipes at Shady's Tap Room in Brooklyn.

Gary Blohm has been playing the bagpipes for over 20 years.

His full performance schedule is shown in the video and at the bottom of this article.

This weekend, Shady's Tap Room will be filled to the brim with neighbors excited to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day. One musician is bringing the St. Patrick's Day spirit through those Irish pub doors.

"It's a very big time of year for bagpipers," says Gary Blohm, who has been playing the bagpipes for over 20 years. Blohm was inspired by a Celtic CD he and his wife and kids always kept on repeat.

"I've always liked the bagpipes, but you never hear it very often. One day after listening to that CD a million times, I came home and told my wife, 'I should try to learn how to play the bagpipes,'" and it was then that she responded saying she thought he was crazy. As crazy as this idea was, Blohm hasn't put the bagpipes down since, and is now known as the Piper of the Irish Hills.

"I run in to a lot of people that really like to hear the bagpipes, and I think that's something that's part of your heritage too. It's not like it's something I always heard when I was a kid, but I think when you hear it, it does something to your soul."

With Saint Patrick's Day around the corner, Blohm is preparing to perform at several locations all around Jackson County. When asked what Blohm was most excited about when it came to performing during Saint Patrick's Day weekend, he responded "The people. It's really fun to perform for everyone. Everybody really gets into it and they really have a good time, and it's just a great atmosphere."

Blohm's scheduled for the weekend is as follows:

Saturday, March 16:

Bone Island Grille: 1-2pm

Shady's Tap Room: 3-4pm

Club 223: 4:30-5:30pm

Bootjacks Tavern: 5:30-6:30pm

Grand River Brewery: 7:30-8pm

Sunday, March 17:

Grand River Brewery: 8-9am

Harold's Place: 10-11am

Shady's Tap Room: 3-4pm

Jerry's Pub: 5-6pm

