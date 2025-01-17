"Bonkers" Jackson area farmers share how egg prices are impacting business

Video shows Kaitlyn Seffernick, Seffernick Farms, and Justin Fairchild, The Kilted Farmer, reacting to the price of eggs and sharing what it means for business.

They say farmers have seen an increase in demand for farm-fresh eggs.

Both shared that they've had to increase prices due to the demand they've seen.

Fried, poached, scrambled... However you like them, the price of eggs is continuing to rise. "It's a little bit bonkers," says Justin Fairchild, otherwise known as the Kilted Farmer. He and Kaitlyn Seffernick, Seffernick Farms, share how the price of eggs on grocery shelves are impacting business. "There's been a lot of demand for farm-fresh eggs right now, especially because of store prices," says Fairchild.

Fairchild says he uses 60 dozen eggs a week, during the busy season, to make his signature product, pasta. This summer, he says he had to raise his prices by $2. Over in Hanover, at Seffernick Farms, they recently raised the price of their eggs from $3.50 to $5. Kaitlyn Seffernick explains, "We make all our own feed, and just like grocery store prices, the ingredients to make the chickens' feed is rising, so we couldn't justify selling them for $3.50 anymore."

Seffernick says the demand for farm-fresh eggs has them continuing to sell out at the farmers market, even though they've raised their prices. Also, with hens not laying as much in the winter, Seffernick says they have fewer eggs to meet customer demand. She says, "We sold, maybe, 15 dozen this week, which may seem like a lot, but we usually had 50, 60, 70 dozen."

Whether it's higher prices in the grocery stores or increased demand, it's something neighbors feel across the county. "The demand is still there. We always sell out, but it's just the fact that people are struggling in general with the grocery store prices," Seffernick says.

