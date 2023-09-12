Body found in Grand River in Blackman Township

On Saturday, officials were called to the Grand River with a report of human remains in the river.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A body was found in Blackman Township over the weekend.

We’re told the Michigan State Police and Blackman Township Department of Public Safety were called to the Grand River north of Parnall Road on Saturday with a report of human remains in the river.

Officials say they then located a body in the river.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Jackson post at the number on your screen.

