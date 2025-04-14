BOATING SEASON IN JACKSON COUNTY! Who's first in the water?

Though the weather has been quite variable, some Jackson County neighbors are eager to get their boats into the water.

Lisa Lemble and Mark Hannula like to be the first ones in and the last ones out.

I was there with them for this season's launch into Clark Lake and to talk to Eagle Point Marina Director of Operations Tom McCutchen about the ins and outs of boat ownership on one of Jackson County's most popular lakes.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here at Clark Lake, where some neighbors are eager to be the first to get their boats into the water.

"Yeah, definitely try to be…" says Mark Hannula. "…and he tries to be the last out, too," says Lisa Lemble.

And though just days ago, things were looking like this…

…the sun was out for this launch.

Tom McCutchen is the Director of Operations at Eagle Point Marina. He says boating can be something for neighbors with a wide range of budgets:

"Really, it's something for everybody. We have, obviously, high-budget boats; we have low-budget boats. If you want to get out on the water, there's always a way for us to make that happen for you."

McCutchen says the Marina has done its best to hold costs steady, no big increases. He says fuel is the main cost.

"Our prices here haven't fluctuated over the past three years," he says. "It's been the same at the pump, and we just try to take care of everybody out here because we are part of the community."

McCutchen says boats are still selling for last year's prices…but not for much longer.

"We are seeing the possibilities of increases for the '26 model year, but right now would be the time to buy to keep those costs as low as possible," says McCutchen.

For Lemble and Hannula, it's the lifestyle they love.

"I like when it's real busy out," says Hannula, "but then I like it in the mornings when it's really slow and peaceful out here."

For them, says Lemble, "it's like a vacation being out here. Literally, you don't have to go anywhere."

