Blake Road off of I-94 in Jackson to close Wednesday

JACKSON, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing Blake Road near Interstate 94 in Jackson.

The road will be closed to install a new storm sewer.

Traffic will be detoured to Dettman Road and Seymour Road.

