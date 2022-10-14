Watch Now
Blake Road off of I-94 in Jackson to close Wednesday

Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 14, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing Blake Road near Interstate 94 in Jackson.

The road will be closed to install a new storm sewer.

Traffic will be detoured to Dettman Road and Seymour Road.

