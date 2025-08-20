Bill to rename highway after fallen Hillsdale County deputy passes House, awaits Governor Whitmer's signature

A bill to rename a portion of M-34 in honor of Deputy William Butler Jr., who was killed in the line of duty last year, has passed the Michigan House and is now headed to Governor Whitmer's desk for final approval.

The legislation would designate the stretch of M-34 from Pioneer Road to South Pittsford Road in Hillsdale County as the "Deputy Sheriff William Butler, Jr. Memorial Highway."

Deputy Butler was killed during a traffic stop in June of 2024, a tragedy that deeply affected the Hillsdale County community.

When I spoke with Deputy Butler's widow, Sarah Butler, last year, she reflected on her husband's humble character.

"He was very humble and very quiet. He never liked to be flashy for things," Sarah Butler said.

State Senator Joseph Bellino introduced the bill to ensure Deputy Butler's life, service and sacrifice are never forgotten.

"With the House's action, we're one step closer to honoring the life and service of Deputy Butler, who served and protected the people of Hillsdale County for 12 years," Bellino said.

"Last year, we tragically lost Deputy Butler in the line of duty. He was an Iraq War veteran, a devoted husband, a loving father and a well-respected officer," Bellino said.

Sarah Butler also shared a message about her late husband's service philosophy.

"Pay it forward. Always support others. Be kind. And give when you can," Butler said.

