Biking around Jackson has never been so easy

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson can be traveled through by foot, car, train, and bike. Now, biking through some of Jackson's favorite attractions has never been so easy.

People for the Parks and Trails of Jackson is a local group whose mission is to improve the parks within the city limits of Jackson. By working directly with the Parks and Recreation department, they make donations depending on what their needs are.

Most recently, this past August, People for the Parks were able to donate bike racks in three different locations, Ella Sharp Park, Ella Sharp Mini Golf, and Loomis Park. The connectivity of Jackson's most popular bike trails will make enjoying the city and its attractions easier and safer than ever.

Aaron Dimick, President and co-founder of the organization, states, "We looked around the city and found there were no bike racks at one of our biggest park attractions. We're here, at Ella Sharp Park right now. We want to make sure that when people come to the park for a variety of things whether that's to go to the museum, come to the playground, a recreation program, or even a community event, they have a place to park their bikes, lock it up, and go enjoy the park.

People for the Parks host regular volunteer-based park cleanups that can be found on their website or on social media. They just announced three events coming this fall, cleanup at Lions Park, leaf collection and cleanup at Mount Evergreen Cemetery with a side of ghost stories, and putting up lights in five to six local parks closer to the holidays to spread holiday cheer.

