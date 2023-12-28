Before taking down your Christmas tree, watch this

Lowry's Little Flock Farm is accepting Christmas trees to feed the animals on their farm.

Trees must be free of flock, paint, and tinsel, as the animals eat every part of the tree.

On January 8th, the City of Hillsdale will be doing curbside pickup of Christmas trees, to be turned into mulch for city parks and cemeteries.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Before tossing your tree away, there are some four-legged neighbors who will put your old Christmas trees to good use at Lowry's Little Flock Farm.

Kent Lowry, Owner, along with his wife, Tahny, shared, "The animals just love the fresh pine trees. They eat all of the needles. They strip all of the bark, and it's a good way to kind of let them get some energy out, and it's actually pretty good for 'em."

...but before your drop off the tree here and give the animals a Christmas dinner of their own, there are some things to know.

Lowry continues, "If you do bring donated trees, please make sure that they're fresh cut. Nothing with tinsel or flock or any kind of paint, because the animals will be eating everything."

Over in Hillsdale, Christmas trees are being recycled for a different purpose. The City of Hillsdale is letting residents know that the public services department will be collecting discarded, natural Christmas trees. Trees will be chipped and used for mulch in city parks and cemeteries.

Excess wood chips will be available to local residents in the spring. Curbside collection is scheduled for January 8th, weather permitting. Just have your tree out by 7am the morning of the 8th. No artificial trees will be accepted.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook