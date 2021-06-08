Watch
Beda Family Agency Open House on June 11

Beda Family Agency, 2020
Beda Family Agency, Jackson Michigan
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 08, 2021
JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Beda Family Agency will be hosting an Open House at their new office, 134 W. Michigan, above The Chamber’s offices on Friday, June 11th at 3pm. The Chamber’s Ambassadors will be coordinating a Ribbon Cutting to recognize the Beda Family Agency’s new location.

“The Beda Family Agency has been a great addition to Downtown Jackson. Eric’s commitment to his customers and his community should be commended,” Said Chamber President & CEO Craig Hatch.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and non-profits committed to strengthening their businesses and the Jackson Community. With a proud history reaching back to 1909, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce supports its members through promotion, advocacy, collaboration, networking events and education.

Joe Gebhardt