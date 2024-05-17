Bargain Hunters Scour Vandercook Lake Community Garage Sale

Video shows a selection of interesting items for sale...and participating neighbors.

Vandercook Lake Community Garage and Yard sale runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until 6:00 p.m.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Fox 47 neighborhood reporter here in Vandercook Lake just south of Jackson, where there's more than 50 yards and garages to scour for bargains and finds.

"You name it — somebody's got it here," says participating neighbor Joan Brink.

With so much to choose from, I set out on a search to find the coolest item around.

"So the coolest thing that we have here is some cobalt glass over here on this table," says neighbor Kris Childers, "and some more blue glass down here, and some Fenton, as well, and…baby stuff and…it's a multi-family yard sale today."

Some lovely plants back here in this neighborhood off of Park Drive…

"This is my wife, Mary," says owner Doug Sharp, "and she's the 'crazy plant lady', so she's the expert on the plants. And you notice them here. Lot of these plants are sprung off from the ones that are in the ground here."

The Corvette's not a garage sale item?

"No..." he says.

And, if you live in Jackson, you can never have enough of these:

So, if you want to make sure you don't miss any of the garage sales this weekend in Vandercook Lake, you might want to make 116 Bagg Avenue your first stop.

Because I'm here with Tammy Alger, who's one of the original organizers of this community garage sale, and she's handing out these handy maps that picture all of the garage sales going on in the neighborhood, isn't that right?

"Yes, Tammy Reid and myself organized it and this is our second year," she says.

OK, what's the coolest thing you have for sale at your garage sale? I ask her.

"Well, I have a trunk. And we've quit a bit of our baked gods and canned goods."

Says Joan Brink: "Right now the coolest thing we have is…our personalities."

The Vandercook Lake Community Garage Sale continues Saturday until 6:00 p.m.

