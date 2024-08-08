Bargain Hunters from Near and Far Descend on Big Jackson Rummage Sale

Bargain hunters and treasure seekers descend on one of the area's largest summer rummage sales at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Michigan Center.

Neighbors lined up early Thursday morning to be first.

The sale runs through Saturday.

Video shows shoppers from as far away as Iowa, rooms full of sale items, prices, organizers, and volunteers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Michigan Center neighbors were lining up as early as 8:30 a.m. for the annual rummage sale at Our Lady of Fatima Parish.

They came from near and far…

"So, folks, you're from Ohio?"

"Yep."

"And what brings you up here?"

"The rummage sale — the BEST rummage sale!"

"All the way from Iowa…for this rummage sale, no doubt?"

"Right."

"Absolutely, absolutely. Heard it's the biggest ever."

Lining up to be among the first…

"You an avid bargain hunter?"

"No, but my mom is. So, we're just here kind of visiting from Ohio and so I thought I'd tag along and see if we can come across some good value stuff."

What began nearly two decades ago as a church fundraiser…

"It started in here — totally, everything. And then we branched out," says Director Pam Roller.

…has grown into one of the largest summer rummage sales in our neighborhood.

Roller has been working the sale for 14 years.

It now fills the school gym, plus six other rooms and the hallway.

Roller says clothes are a big draw, "'cause they're very inexpensive."

"I love the garage sale, so I look forward to the rummage sales….kids grow fast…" says shopper Lacey Smith.

"The gentleman and his wife that started this — their idea was to make things as affordable as possible for the community. So we've kept our prices down. Way down," says Roller.

Furniture, kitchen and table, books, toys, electronics, holiday decor — about two dozen volunteers worked all week, getting donations organized.

Among the more unusual finds?

"We found two prints from Salvador Dali," says Roller, "and we had to reevaluate how much they were going to be."

Those have been set aside. Waiting for that very special buyer.

