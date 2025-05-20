Ban smartphones in classrooms?

JACKSON, Mich — Students at East Jackson School District aren't allowed to have smartphones in class. What are parents saying about the ban as conversations continue about whether smartphones should be banned from classrooms statewide?



Banning smartphones in the classroom — how are parents reacting?

East Jackson Schools banned them in classrooms at the high school two years ago, and district-wide last year.

Some parents are saying the ban helps students focus on learning and being present, promotes socialization, reduces bullying, anxiety, and distractions.

Some parents worry about not being able to contact their children.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO HEAR FROM EAST JACKSON PARENTS

Ban smart phones in classrooms? Some East Jackson parents say their district's ban is a good thing

"We're seeing less bullying. We're seeing less behavioral issues," says parent Rachel Bean. Bean is also a member of the East Jackson Community Schools Board of Education.

I spoke with Bean and another parent of East Jackson students. The District has a ban in place, and there's an ongoing conversation on whether a ban like that should happen at school around the state.

Bean says, "It's been a very big positive for us." She says the District's classroom ban on smartphones is already showing results.

"Not only are we seeing it in our students, but our staff, as well. They're able to talk with these kids again, and be able to teach them better because they don't have to say 'hey, can you stop snapping for five minutes' 'cause every three minutes someone's got to check their notification," says Bean.

Before the ban, Bean says students were more distracted, detached...and exhibiting anxiety at a younger and younger age.

"I actually love the policy," says Cynithia Page. "I think the policy should have been in force probably years before that."

Page is a parent who also teaches in Jackson's Northwest School District.

"I believe that cell phones in classes are a distraction to our students. You know, I know my own students sometimes or my own kids would have their phones out and they'll be on social media, SnapChatting and, you know, all kinds of other things when they should have been focusing in class," says Page.

The main concern among parents regarding the ban seems to be about their ability to stay in touch with their kids, especially in case of an emergency.

Both Page and Bean say the ban at East Jackson is not a total one — students can use their phones during breaks. Teachers collect them at the classroom door and return them when class ends. And, says Bean, there are other ways to be in touch.

"If parents are worried about the safety, or wanting to be able to contact their children, there's always been a phone in each classroom and in our office," says Bean.

Page says: "I'm definitely in favor of having some kind of policy that manages and helps students manage their cellphone usage."

