BACK TO SCHOOL: Meet the new leadership at Jackson Public Schools

Video shows an interview with each new principal at Jackson Public Schools.

Alicia Curtis is the new principal at John R. Lewis Elementary, Bradley Jayne at JPS Montessori Center, Clifton Foster at Pathways High School, and Willie Lewis at Cascades Elementary.

The first day of school is August 21, 2024.

"The great thing about JPS in and of itself is that we represent the entire community," says Cascades Elementary Principle, Willie Lewis. Including Lewis, Jackson Public Schools is welcoming four new principals for the '24-'25 school year.

Alicia Curtis, Principal of John R. Lewis Elementary is returning to JPS after working several years in Charlotte. She says, "My kids go to JPS. I'm a graduate of Jackson High School, so I'm very excited to be back in a district that I love so much."

Photo: Jackson Public Schools

At Cascades Elementary, Willie Lewis is preparing for his first year at the elementary level, after working in the district since 2018. Lewis says, "This year, I get to deal with the little ones and trying to see how they see the world of education and recognizing themselves academically."

Photo: Jackson Public Schools

These elementary schools are putting a focus on topics like literacy and STEAM this school year. Curtis says, "We can really give students a one on one experience and really just create a positive culture that students feel excited about coming to school for."

While at the Montessori Center, Principal Bradley Jayne says things remain the same. "Children are born naturally curious, and Montessori really taps into that model. It continues to build and cultivate their creativity," he says. Being with JPS since 2010, working in administration and music, Jayne says he's ready for a new year as principal. "I'm excited to lead this ship. I'm excited to steer this ship and to bring my love of JPS to this building."

Photo: Jackson Public Schools

Much like Cliff Foster, as he gears up for a new challenge: being principal of a school within a school, Jackson Pathways. Pathways is a school of about 100 students, for those who struggle to learn in a traditional setting. Foster shares, "This is a leadership journey I've been looking for for quite some time."

Photo: Jackson Public Schools

Foster says he's ready for the high school experience, after years of working with younger students. "This is a new environment for me, just being around the camaraderie, the spirit, being able to be invited and go to games and demonstrate that Viking pride," he shares.

One thing remains the same across each school. These new principals are ready for a new year. Jayne says, "They're coming in singing, dancing, ready to learn, and that's really nice energy to feed off of and cultivate."

