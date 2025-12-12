Back from relief trip to Jamaica, Jackson County Commissioner describes desperate need

With friends and family in Jamaica, Jackson County Commissioner Corey Kennedy decided to personally organize help for the hurricane-ravaged island.

Kennedy's delegation went to Jamaica recently and provided building materials and food to people who lost their homes in the storm.

Kennedy and others say the situation is still desperate, and he's planning another mission early next year.

Last month, I told you about a relief mission to the hurricane ravaged island of Jamaica being led by Jackson County Commissioner Corey Kennedy. He has family in Jamaica and has developed close friendships there.

Kennedy is now back in Jackson and sat down with me to tell me about the mission...

"To see the desperation in people's eyes, and begging you to come back," says Kennedy.

...and the desperate need, he says, many Jamaicans still face.

"Buildings completely collapsed....Hundreds of single mothers, kids running around hungry....We took meals out there and as we pulled up, trying to get the people fed, it was almost like a scene from Vietnam or Afghanistan," says Kennedy. "The need's enormous....Begging us for food....We ran out quickly and there were still many, many people in need of food."

We got on the phone with Vernon Francis in Jamaica. Vernon is a longtime friend of Kennedy.

"There's like lots of people still living in shelters," said Francis. "The shelters they're living in are mostly schools....Some houses are like gone, you know."

I asked him what it means to the people of Jamaica to have groups like the one led by Corey come down and help with the rebuilding?

"A lot," he said. "Like, we can't even, words can't explain because we can't imagine what it would be like if, if Corey and all these people that come down doing it."

I ask Kennedy: What do you feel you were able to accomplish there?

"We accomplished a lot, you know, we got all the building materials for one home to repair it in Mackfield. We got enough to get a cement structure for a board home that was totally destroyed in Red Ground. We took 200 hot meals from the World Central Kitchen. We took 50 powdered milks that our group purchased along with care packages. I think we've probably helped a couple thousand people," says Kennedy.

Given the need, he says he's planning another relief trip early next year.

