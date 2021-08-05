At least 83 cases of COVID-19 now linked to Faster Horses Festival in Lenawee County

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), at least 83 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to the Faster Horses Festival. Nine of those cases are in people who did not attend.

MDHHS is encouraging all unvaccinated visitors of the Faster Horses Festival to get tested.

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms – from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.