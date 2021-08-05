Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

At least 83 cases of COVID-19 now linked to Faster Horses Festival in Lenawee County

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
A rainbow is seen above festival goers attending the Faster Horses Music Festival in the Brooklyn Trails Campground at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2017 Faster Horses Music Festival - Day 3
Posted at 9:32 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 21:32:52-04

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), at least 83 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to the Faster Horses Festival. Nine of those cases are in people who did not attend.

MDHHS is encouraging all unvaccinated visitors of the Faster Horses Festival to get tested.

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms – from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter