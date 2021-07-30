At least 66 cases of COVID-19 connected to Faster Horses Festival

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — At least 66 cases are now connected to the Faster Horses Festival held earlier this month at the Michigan International Speedway, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

That's up from 17 that were reported Some of these individuals were at the festival while they were infectious.

According to the MDHHS, 61 are primary cases and five are secondary.

MDHHS is encouraging all unvaccinated visitors of the Faster Horses Festival to get tested.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms. “

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms – from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.