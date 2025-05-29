As the school year ends, the work continues across Jackson County schools

JACKSON, Mich — As the school year comes to a close, construction work continues at several Jackson County schools.



Video shows three major construction projects happening at schools across Jackson County.

Western School District is building a new elementary school. Northwest Community Schools is renovating across each school in the district.

Spring Arbor University continues to see progress for the renovation of its new science center.

With the last day of school being next Friday, excitement is building at Western School District. A $46 million bond, approved in 2022, is paying for a brand-new elementary school. Superintendent Mike Smajda, says it's time to close the doors on the existing three. "They've served our community well," says Smajda. "They've been added onto over the years. They're just getting tired. Insulation, windows, plumbing, you name it, is aging and needs a refresh."

At the new building, all three current elementary schools will be combined into one and will feature:



Climate-controlled classrooms

Color-coded halls, specific to each grade

Two new playgrounds

Additional activity spaces/gyms

Safety upgrades

"It's going to be a great community resource," says Smajda.

WATCH: Additional updates

Jackson school districts share exciting updates

Over on the Northwest side, Northwest Community Schools is already seeing new spaces from a $22 million bond passed in 2023. "We went through that enrollment growth, over the last decade, of approximately 1,000 students. What this is allowing is, for all of our students, to have appropriate spacing," says Superintendent Geoff Bontrager. Because of that growth, this project will impact each school in the district, and include:



New cafeteria space, classrooms, and restrooms

Restrooms in Young 5 classrooms

New spaces for STEM, robotics, and fine arts

Upgraded locker rooms

According to Bontrager, students will be sitting in early education classrooms as early as this fall. "It just shows the excitement and community support," says Bontrager. "We could not be doing this without the vast support of our overall Mountie Nation at Northwest."

CATCH UP: School may be out, but the work is just getting started: Northwest Community Schools celebrates groundbreaking

Northwest Community Schools kicks off the start of their bond proposal project

A change is coming for students at the college-level, as well, as a fundraising campaign continues at Spring Arbor University.

"Almost every student that steps foot on this campus goes through that building," says Dean of Nursing, Health, and Sciences, Al Kauffman.

CATCH UP: Spring Arbor University is fundraising for its largest campaign in history

Spring Arbor University fundraising for their largest campaign in history

This science center is being renovated using funds from the largest campaign in SAU's history, $80 million. "It's really starting to take shape," says Kauffman. The project is taking place in phases, and phase one will be done this fall.

As the school year comes to a close, excitement is just around the corner for these Jackson County institutions.

