Art and technology festival to transform Downtown Jackson

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This weekend, the streets of Downtown Jackson will be transformed into a spectacle of art, light, and technological displays.

This weekend will be Jackson's first-ever Emerging Technology and Art Festival, meshing forms of traditional and nontraditional art.

Jacqueline Austin, Jackson Young Professionals Chair for the ETA Festival, explains, "This is a large geometric shape that's being created by Melissa and Jacob. When it's all said and done, it will be a full enclosure. People will be able to walk inside and experience different lights and feelings and all kinds of really cool stuff."

The festival will take place between Jackson Street and the bus station. Visitors will be able to access the festival from Michigan Avenue or Cortland Street.

There will be events taking place from 3-11pm, for all ages and both indoors and outdoors.

The ETA Festival will be happening in Downtown Jackson on October 14, rain or shine.

