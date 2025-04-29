Argument leads to shooting in Jackson: Police

JACKSON, Mich. — An argument between two people in Jackson on Monday led to multiple shots being fired, with some hitting the suspect, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The Jackson PD said this happened Monday evening at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Wilkins Streets.

Shots began firing when the suspect, a 20-year-old man from Jackson, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim after the argument, according to Jackson PD.

They said the victim, a 21-year-old man from Jackson, then pulled out his gun and shot the other person several times.

Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, left the scene and was taken to the hospital. He had surgery and is in stable condition.

The victim has a concealed pistol license, according to the press release, and gave his firearm to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.