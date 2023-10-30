Angling AI puts the "fish" in arti-fish-al intelligence

Angling AI manufactures aluminum bait molds, so that fishermen all over the world can make their own baits and lures.

Founder, Josh Clark, started making the molds as a hobby in his basement in 2010.

Angling AI is a top-three finalist for the coolest thing made in Michigan by the Michigan Manufacturing Association.

There's a small business in Jackson that's catching some serious attention. Here's a look into Angling AI, who puts the "fish" in arti-fish-al intelligence.

Fishermen all over the world are making their own baits and lures, thanks to Josh Clark, Founder of Angling AI. He explains, "When I couldn't find that bait or that mold that I wanted, I told myself 'Well, I can draw it. All I have to do is become a machinist and teach myself.'"

Clark started designing his own aluminum bait and lure molds back in 2010, in his basement. After being laid off, he built a 16 foot room in his basement with a computer and some starter equipment. He made his first sale 18 months later.

That one sale has since boomed into a 15,000 square foot facility and a strong team of nine. Half of which, Clark proudly shared, are women in manufacturing. Clark takes great pride in his team. He ensures that they're taken care of and enjoy coming into work every day.

Clark designs each mold on his computer, intricately, down to the fin.

What started as a hobby for Clark has spring boarded into a community for all. That community includes a younger generation that Clark has proudly instilled an entrepreneurial spirit in, veterans coping with PTSD and now making their own baits as a hobby, or even professional fishermen who tailor their own baits to win competitions.

His designs rival name brands because of the passion and experience behind his brand. So much so, that Angling AI was nominated for Michigan Manufacturing Association's Coolest Thing Made in Michigan. Angling AI is a top-three finalist. The winner will be announced November 9.

"I never expected it to go this far. I just wanted to make something cool. It's gone from making something cool to being a true business owner. It fills my heart with so much joy, just to have all this opportunity and share it with everyone," shares Clark.

