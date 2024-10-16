An old church in Clark Lake is given new life as a Montessori school

Video shows the new Countryside Montessori School in Clark Lake.

Director, Diane Smith, says this is the second Montessori school she and her husband have opened.

Countryside Montessori School recently opened and is located at 9224 Hyde Rd, Clark Lake, MI.

Standing across the street from Clark Lake, an old church has been serving its neighborhood since 1961, up until its closure a few years ago. Diane Smith, Director of Countryside Montessori School, says, "My husband and I could tell from reading through the yearly reports, how active this church had been in the community."

Neighbor Sally Lyons says, "It was sad to see this building just sit here empty for so long." With a passion for Montessori education, Smith decided to open her second Montessori school in Clark Lake. Smith has run her primary location in Hillsdale for 20 years. "It was really exciting to bring that life back in," says Smith.

The former church's stonework and maple tree out front were what made Smith fall in love. She says, "It had really good bones. Although, it was very dark and had been abandoned, in a way. I know there was a lot of potential if we could just bring more light into it."

A Montessori school was something Smith and Lyons say, they believe, was missing from the neighborhood. According to Lyons, "We don't really have a Montessori school in the area, so to have this so close to home and have this beautiful offering is really, truly amazing."

Countryside Montessori School

Smith says her favorite part about Montessori education is the preschool age group she gets to work with. "There are so many aha moments with the children. We get to do that initial footing for that educational journey." To Smith, that journey starts with hands-on learning in a screen-free setting. "There's a need for high-quality childcare. Frankly, childcare without screens. The evidence is all in now. That hands-on learning, the outdoor experiences is what is best for our children," says Smith.

According to Lyons, this educational experience is something she's happy to have in her backyard. "To bring something like this into the area and into the old building, it's really, really great for the community."

