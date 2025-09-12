An "inspiration", "mentor", and "friend" to Hillsdale College and its students

HILLSDALE, Mich — The Hillsdale College community mourns the loss of an "inspiration, "mentor" & "friend".



"He was a great friend of our student body here, so it just means so much to us. It's a huge loss," says student Josiah Jones, President of Hillsdale College Republicans.

"He inspired us," says Jones. "He mentored us through middle school, high school, and now even through college."

"I mean, we all looked up to him. So, his loss is deeply personal to us — not only as young conservatives, but even as Hillsdale College students."

"He's one of those characters that you just kind of — even if you don't acknowledge it — you almost believe that they're immortal — just because of the figure they are and what they stand for."

Greb says, when it came to family values, Kirk didn't just talk the talk.

"He was very family-oriented. I think that sometimes conservative public leaders and figures can forget that true conservatism of our country begins in the family. And I think Charlie Kirk demonstrated that well in his family and his lifestyle," says Greb.

Student Angelina Gardner says Kirk's strong Christian beliefs made an impression.

"For me, Charlie Kirk was a cornerstone in learning more about my faith," says Gardner.

Hillsdale College Chief of Staff Kyle Murnen got to know Kirk personally. He says Kirk was always curious and loved a good, respectful debate.

"He was constantly learning," says Murnen. "And then just a great friend and a human being. One of the greatest blessings of my life is just to know him."

