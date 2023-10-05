American 1 Credit Union awards the 2023 Teacher Grant recipients

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

American 1 Credit Union has announced its 2023 Teacher Grant recipients, that will award 10 educators with $500 each for classroom needs and improvements.

The winners local to Jackson County are:

Bryan Mangiavellano, Northwest High School

Courtney Perry, Parkside Middle School

Stacy N Haney, Keicher Elementary

Jake Spurgeon-Hess, Hanover-Horton Middle School

