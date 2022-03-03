American 1 Credit Union awarded over $1M to help underserved in Jackson, Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich. — American 1 Credit Union has been awarded over $1 million to help the underserved. The $1,025,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury will assist low income and underserved individuals and families in Jackson, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe, Hillsdale, Calhoun and Wayne counties.

According to a news release, American 1 Credit Union became a Community Development Financial Institution in 2020. The certification recognizes them as a mission-driven organization serving the underserved through community engagement efforts, financial education, and accessible, everyday banking services.

“We are thrilled to bring over $1 million to the communities we serve,” said Martha Fuerstenau, President and CEO at American 1. “Our mission of creating financial wellness through personal everyday banking is important to us and impacts every decision we make. Becoming a CDFI and applying for grants takes a lot of time and resources, but it’s the right thing to do as we serve our members and future members.

The organization applied for two CDFI grants. The first grant, Fuerstenau said, is contingent on American 1 providing loans to those with an income at 80% or less than the median income in its branch counties. The second grant is specific to supporting those who have a disability of some kind.

“We know that many people face financial obstacles due to a variety of reasons,” Fuerstenau said. “We are a credit union for all, and again, our mission to provide financial wellness is not just something we say – we work hard to meet this mission every day – one member at a time.”

American 1 received the largest combined award amount of any credit union and the largest disability award nationwide, of the categories they pursued.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook