Alleged Firebombing Attack Shakes Peaceful Springport

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspected firebombing.

The alleged victims say an ex-girlfriend of one of them is the perpetrator.

Video shows aftermath of firebombing in Springport neighborhood.

The burnt out shell of a firebombed car — not what you expect to see in a peaceful neighborhood like this. In Springport, I'm your neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys.

Neighbors in the 200 block of Bay Port Circle — a residential community here in Springport — were awoken last night by firefighters battling a vehicle fire. I spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who did not wish to speak on camera or be identified. She says she and her significant other had been targeted by an ex-girlfriend of his. Both suspect she was not acting alone.

According to the owner of the vehicle, a firebomb was hurled at this window of the home where she lives with her parents. It bounced off the screen and landed here on the lawn. Attempting to extinguish the fire, her father was injured and hospitalized.

The alleged victims say a neighbor's security camera across the street should help identify the suspect or suspects, and that law enforcement officials planned to request the footage.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Shift Activity Report confirms that two deputies were sent to Bay Port Circle in Springport last night for an arson investigation. It says an unknown suspect threw a bottle containing a flammable liquid into the residence starting a small fire. The homeowners were able to put the fire out. The suspect also started a vehicle fire in the driveway.

A "Be On the Look-Out" (BOL) advisory has been put out for a person of interest as a possible suspect who lives in the Detroit area.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation and had no additional comments.