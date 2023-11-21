AAA is keeping impaired drivers off the roads during the holidays

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you plan on spending some time enjoying Jackson's nightlife tomorrow evening, AAA has a program to prevent injuries and deaths related to drunk driving. Tow to Go offers free, confidential rides to AAA members and non-members who are unable to get a safe ride home on major holidays.

With Thanksgiving festivities coming up, Tow to Go is available starting at 6PM on Wednesday. Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for a ride, if you do not plan ahead with a designated driver.

