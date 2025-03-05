A unique piece of military history, with a unique tie to Jackson, is now on display

Video shows Michigan General, Simeon Brown's, sword on display at the Michigan Military Heritage Museum.

At one point, Brown was stationed at Camp Blair in Jackson, during the Civil War.

The sword was previously owned by Jack Blades, a member of the rock band Night Ranger.

A unique piece of Michigan's military history has never been on display, until now. "That's a phenomenal sword," states Ken Baumann, a board member and collector of Michigan's Military Heritage Museum.

This sword was awarded to Simeon Brown, a Michigan General, in the 1800s. Baumann explains, "You'd never carry it in battle. It's just nice that it was A) Presented to a Michigan man and B) That it's back in Michigan." The sword was previously owned by musician and collector, Jack Blades of Night Ranger.

Olivia Pageau General Simeon Brown's sword, displayed with a photo of Jack Blades.

With the help of donors, the sword is being preserved right here, in Jackson. One of the donors was Jimmie's Towing. Mark Johnston, of Jimmie's Towing, describes his reaction to seeing the sword for the first time. "It's magnificent. It's a huge part of our history in Michigan, let alone, the United States. It's crazy. It's shocking to see, actually, how old it is and how it originated here, and made its way back."

During the Civil War, Simeon Brown was assigned to a Michigan Cavalry Regiment in 1862. The following year, he was given command of a state Cavalry Regiment. Something especially unique is that Brown was also once stationed at Jackson's Camp Blair, during the Civil War. Johnston shares, "Being, this is where Camp Blair was, back in the day; this is where the museum is now. That really means something to everybody. It gives us something more to do in Jackson and brings people to Jackson. It's good for business but also great for the community."

A gleaming piece of Michigan's military history. Baumann explains, "The rarity and the quality of it, plus the connection to the state of Michigan, the people of Michigan, and the right side won the war."

You can see the sword for yourself at Michigan's Military Heritage Museum.

