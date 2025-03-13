A special K9 to have a job in and outside the Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Video shows Oliver, who's owned by Detective Mark Easter, and explains his job at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Easter started bringing Oliver to work about two months ago, after the department completed a proposal asking for a dog to help ease the high-level stress the staff faces.

In the future, Easter hopes Oliver will able to help comfort victims in cases like assault, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

Jackson County Sheriff's Detective, Mark Easter, says working at the Sheriff's Office can be a high-stress job. With that in mind, the Sheriff's Department put together a proposal to add a special K9 to the team.

Olivia Pageau Oliver is the newest K9 at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, but his job is unlike any other.

Oliver has been with the Sheriff's Office for about two months. Easter has owned Oliver for some time and knew he was the right dog for the job, which also doesn't require any extra funds. Oliver has the perfect personality to bring comfort to the Sheriff's Office, according to Easter, and helps the staff de-stress.

Olivia Pageau Detective Bre Tucker shows some love to Oliver at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Soon, they hope to take Oliver outside of the office, to help victims in cases like assault, sexual assault, and domestic violence. Easter explains, "Dogs give you unconditional love. They aren't there to judge you. I feel that victims can relate to that, that they're not being judged or that they can open up. They might not want to tell you, specifically, but they almost tell you through telling the dog."

Easter hopes that after Oliver gets acclimated to his job at the office, Oliver can become certified as a therapy dog to help victims out in the community.

WATCH: Meet Tito, Hillsdale County Sheriff's newest K9

MEET TITO: Hillsdale County's newest Sheriff Deputy

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook