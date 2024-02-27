JACKSON, Mich. — Mayor Daniel Mahoney called for a special Jackson City council meeting for Tuesday, March 5th at 6 p.m.

The meeting is planned to review proposals from local organizations seeking to purchase the T.A. Wilson School Facility from The City of Jackson.

Different organizations will be able to detail their plans for their property and answer questions from council members.

According to The City of Jackson, the building was purchased to be used as a homeless housing and resource center.

The city intends to sell the property to a local organization that will continue homeless assistance at the building

The meeting is open to residents and will be live-streamed on the city website and YouTube page.

