A recent death at a Jackson State Prison has been confirmed to be a suicide

Prisoner Michael Muldermans was pronounced dead on December 22.

His death was confirmed a suicide.

MDOC released a statement about the incident, read below for the full story.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On December 22, prisoner Michael Muldermans was pronounced dead after intentionally jumping from one of the upper gallery floors at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center.

A statement from MDOC states:

"One of the first things that occurs when an individual enters prison is the completion of a comprehensive mental health screening, with a focus on the risk of potential suicide. Mental health services are provided at the intake facility to those with a diagnosed need, as well as anyone who seeks care from mental health staff. In addition, all MDOC staff are trained to identify signs of potential self-harm within the prisoner population and to respond immediately. Muldermans was not on any type of special observation status for potential self-harm/suicide at the time of his death."

