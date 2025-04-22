"A really sad thing," Lesson plans change at Jackson Lumen Christi after the Pope's passing

Video shows students and faculty at Lumen Christi Catholic School, in Jackson, sharing their response to Pope Francis' passing.

Theology Teacher, Natalie Learned, shares that she pivoted her lesson plan to teach her students about the process of what happens next.

WATCH: Lumen Christi Chaplain, Father Miguel Colunga, explains how the Pope selection process works.

"I just remember being a little shell-shocked at first," says Lumen Christi student, Patrick Best. Shock and questions coming from students at Lumen Christi, in Jackson. "That's all I've been hearing is how the Pope had died, explains another student, Lucas Sharlow. "It's a really sad thing that everyone knows about, and everyone is curious what's happening next."

Father Miguel Colunga says the loss of a Pope leads to a period of mourning at the Vatican. At Lumen Christi, they've held moments of silence and a special mass to reflect that. "All the kids have their questions," shares Colunga, "So just addressing them one-by-one about what the process looks like, how they choose a Pope, the Cardinals... Just taking time in the classroom to open up that space."

WATCH: How is a new Pope elected? Father Miguel Colunga explains

How does a new Pope get elected?

That lesson is something Theology teacher, Natalie Learned, hadn't planned on teaching right now. "I pivoted yesterday," says Learned. "We do talk about hierarchy and the Church and things like that throughout the year, but this is a good chance to review that material and introduce that new process to them." A process that is being seen for the first time, for some students. "I try to reiterate with them that this is not a presidential election. This is very different. Like Father Miguel said, it's very much inspired by the Holy Spirit and inspired by prayer, so that is the difference I want the kids to take away," says Learned.

A difference that is top of mind in the classrooms at Lumen Christi. "I know people are asking who the big names are, and I'm wondering the same thing too," says Best. For now, students and faculty are waiting eagerly to see white smoke from the Vatican, the sign that a new Pope has been chosen. Learned shares, "It's a really defining moment in history that they will remember."

