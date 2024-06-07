A Peek at Jackson's New YMCA: Under Construction

Video shows tour of construction at Downtown Jackson YMCA.

CEO Shawna Tello says construction is proceeding on schedule as YMCA remains open to members.

Upgraded building will feature a new entrance, wellness center, Henry Ford facilities, and improved access and safety.

If everything stays on track, Jackson neighbors will have a new YMCA by April 2025.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Construction on Jackson's new YMCA is proceeding on schedule, according to builders. All while remaining open to members.

We got a tour of their progress with CEO Shawna Tello.

"Right now we are standing in what will be the fully accessible lobby of the Jackson YMCA. Right over here is the beginning of our new elevator shaft," says Tello.

Phase One of the new Jackson YMCA project includes new construction and revamp of the front of the old building.

Tello says the location of the new elevator reflects an emphasis on accessibility.. And the new 24-hour entrance and wellness center were designed with safety in mind.

"The people that are upstairs exercising will be watching you as you exit your vehicle and approach the facility. So another strong statement of accessibility and safety."

Tello says phase One will be done in November, and then they'll move into Phase Two, when they'll be renovating the back half of the facility that includes aquatics, locker rooms, and child care areas.

If everything continues on track, according to Tello, Jackson neighbors will have a new YMCA by April of next year.

