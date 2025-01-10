A new spot for recreation to come in Blackman Township

Video shows the plans for the 30.3 acres of property that surround the Blackman Charter Township office.

Township Supervisor, Pete Jancek, says that this area will soon be a spot for recreation in the community.

A demoed, blighted factory and old restaurant will soon become green space and a brand new public safety office.

The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded $25,000 to the township for the project.

Blackman Township Supervisor, Pete Jancek, has been working for about four years to acquire the 30.3 acres surrounding the township office. With this space, he hopes to create something new.

Previously on the property was an old, abandoned factory and empty restaurant. This green space is lending itself to a new life. Jancek says a park nearby saw some illegal behavior. "Unfortunately, it happens on public properties everywhere. People doing burnouts in the parking lot, leaving trash, and people jumping on tables and breaking things," he says. According to Jancek, the township spent $36,000 on a camera project to keep a closer eye on the area.

With over 30 acres of land in their possession, the township plans to build pickleball courts, a dog park, soccer fields, a new pavilion, and restrooms. They also have acquired the old restaurant and will be turning it into a brand new public safety office.

With help from a Consumers Energy Foundation grant, those efforts can continue. Tracy Wimmer, Consumers Energy, says "When you've got this beautiful green space that people go to, that people love being at, there tends to be an improvement in public safety." This $25,000 grant is being used to offset the cost of the new cameras, keeping an eye on the area to keep it safe. It's also going towards some of the new construction for the recreation area.

Overall, Jancek says he's glad to see this corner of the neighborhood turn into a spot for recreation, and the township is looking for an additional funding to complete the project. He says, "Things get developed. Could've been apartments, could've been storage units, who knows what. It's just nice to have it be able to be open space and continue to be available for use."

