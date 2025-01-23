A neighborhood cafe worries about the strain increased menu prices will put on its regulars

Video shows the staff at the Napoleon Cafe sharing concerns regarding the high cost of goods and its effect on menu prices.

Owner, Steve Rose, says the cafe goes through almost 90 dozen eggs a week. The cost of a case of eggs has almost tripled in one year.

Rose says another change will also impact menu prices: tipped wages. Watch below.

"It's made it tougher to make any money," says Napoleon Cafe's Steve Rose. He says the cafe goes through almost 90 dozen eggs in a week. "We're known for our breakfast. We're known for our omelets and our breakfast items, almost all of them have eggs in them."

Rose says, that just one year ago, they were paying about $40 a case. That's for 15 dozen eggs. However, Rose says, "I was just quoted by one of our suppliers, a case today is $91." That's more than a 200% increase. According to Rose, this has caused a hike in menu prices, making it hard on regulars' wallets. "A lot of senior citizens want to go out for breakfast in the morning. We're not seeing them as often, because they can't afford it."

Rose says another change might also impact menu prices, the tipped wage law in Michigan. The minimum wage for servers and bartenders is set to go up next month, and then keep on rising, until 2030. It's about $15 an hour, regardless of their tips.

Waitress, Angela Carter is worried about how those changes could affect her tips. She says, "You work for your money, and I just feel like that'll fall by the wayside." Carter says she also worries about what it will mean for regulars. "I'm building up my regulars. The ones that I do have, out of the three months I've been here, and they want to take care of you, and they do, and I love that. I want to take care of them."

Regulars that, Rose says, are like family. "Those customers are really my family, and I'm their family to some extent. I know them on a first-name basis, so I know how their kids are doing, how they're doing, that's all part of our daily routine here." A daily routine that the Napoleon Cafe hopes will remain part of regulars' mornings.

