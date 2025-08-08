A mini-basketball court for neighbors with special needs

JACKSON, Mich — The Myer Respite Hom is run by an organization clled LifeSpan, and I'm here with Sarah Wood, who is Manager of the Home.

Sarah, what do you do at the Home?

"We actually take care of people that have mental and physical disabilities, and we like them to feel like this is their 'home away from home'," says Wood.

The respite is as much for the people staying here as for the caregivers who sometimes need a break. The Myer Home takes in those living with special needs for temporary stays.

"We do fun things with them — we do corn hole, we do gardening club…" says Wood.

And now, thanks to the the Rotary Club of Jackson, of which I'm a member, and the Rotary Foundation, the Home is getting a new mini-basketball court.

While I was outside the Home, Laura and Kim came out to talk to me. They stay at the home.

Are you guys looking forward to what's happening behind us? I asked them.

"Yeah," says Laura.

"Yes," says Kim.

What are you most looking forward to? I asked them.

Kim replied: "Getting some more hoop practice in."

