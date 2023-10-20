A look into the paranormal depths of the Michigan Theatre

Rusty Jones is the founder of Central Michigan Paranormal Investigations.

The Michigan Theatre is one of his favorite local haunted locations.

Rusty walks FOX47 through the theatre, telling its untold stories.

Watch the video to hear about his firsthand experiences.

Jones explains, "The draw is...we always want to know, is there lift after death?We want to know what's in the unknown."

Jones walked FOX47 through the basement, under the stage, up to the balcony, and even into the underground tunnels of the Michigan Theatre. He shared firsthand experiences he and his team have had while investigating the theatre, including the whispers, figures, and chills he's witnessed.

Though the idea of ghosts seems scary and uneasy, Jones shared his thoughts on why spirits tend to linger on this plane.

"You think about it...You've got a happy place to go to, be the theatre, your home, what have you. This (the Michigan Theatre) could've been their happiest moments in their life, because they got to perform."

The Michigan Theatre is one of many allegedly haunted locations in Downtown Jackson. They will be leading investigations in other downtown locations in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority and the Jackson County Historical Society. Tickets can be purchased through the DDA.

