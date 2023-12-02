A look back on a historic football season for Lumen Christi High School

JACKSON, Mich. — The high school football season has wrapped up, and another trophy was added to Lumen Christi's case. After a historic season for the Titans ended in another state title, I sat down with Head Coach Herb Brogan.

Brogan just wrapped up his 44th season has head coach at Lumen Christi, and the trophy case continues to fill up. They've won five titles since 2016. They've also tied the state record for most championships with 13 total. And, earlier this season, Brogan picked up his 400th win as head coach of the Titans.

"There's a lot of satisfaction that comes along with it," Brogan said. "But, a lot of that is just seeing the reaction of the kids every year."

Sustaining success for almost four-and-a-half decades isn't easy, but Brogan says Lumen Christi has provided him with a great environment.

"We've had great players over the years," Brogan said. "More importantly we've had great kids. It's just been a really easy place to work."

Brogan and I took a look back at the trophies in the case at Lumen Christi. I asked him what it meant to see all of the success on display.

"I think there's just a lot of pride," he said. " A lot of great memories, a lot of great relationships. I'm proud to be a part of a great tradition."

