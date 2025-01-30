A look at what will be Jackson's new manufacturing training center

Video shows a look at Jackson's Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.

The project is spearheaded by the Jackson Area Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and Shop Rat Foundation.

In 2024, the organizations launched a $7 million capital campaign for the project.

Scheele road is now a place of learning for Jackson manufacturers. JAMA and the Shop Rat Foundation have come together to provide the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center for manufacturers, young and old. Shop Rat Foundation Executive Director, Kelly Kofflin, shares, "For somebody that enjoys working with their hands, all of the things they can do with that, they have an opportunity to learn about a variety of careers in the manufacturing industry."

Olivia Pageau Equipment at the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center

With more than 250 manufacturers in Jackson, leaders say this will put future manufacturers on the path of success. JAMA Executive Director, Olivia Steele, explains, "They need a skilled workforce, right? All the jobs in manufacturing need to have some sort of training in order for them to be successful and get product out the door."

Olivia Pageau Olivia Steele (JAMA) and Kelly Kofflin (Shop Rat Foundation) show progress at the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.

The organizations have launched a five-year, $7 million capital campaign to bring the facility to life. Steele says, "That's the goal, here, is to offer as many training programs as we can to help manufacturers succeed and grow." The facility will include state-of-the-art equipment, CNC machines, classrooms, and a welding lab, something that Kofflin says in particularly high demand. Kofflin and Steele say this facility will lead to more programming, learning opportunities, and experience for Jackson's manufacturing workforce.

