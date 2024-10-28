A Jackson food bank that helps more than just the hungry

Video shows participants of David's Promise packing food to be distributed to local schools.

According to Terry Williams, Executive Director of Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County, they've distributed almost four million pounds of food in the past five years.

Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County partners with 28 schools in the county to send home 750 backpacks if food to kids across the county, who are at risk of going hungry over the weekend.

For many, we live in a time where its hard to make ends meet. Executive Director of Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County, Terry Williams, says, "I think with the cost of food right now, everybody is struggling." According to Williams, over the past five years, the organization has provided almost four million pounds of food over the past five years, and they have help to make it happen.

Dianne Kean, parent of a program participant, says, "Every Monday morning, he's so excited. 'Let's go, Mom! Come on! Let's get up, Mom!' He knows every Monday that we pack our food." Kean and her son, Tim have been helping pack food to be given away to 28 schools across the county, sending food home with 750 students each week.

David's Promise is a program for adults with developmental disabilities. Every Monday, they work to pack up the food to be sent to the schools. Marilyn Calley has been coming with her son, Brad, for 10 years. She says, "Everybody does better when you have a purpose, and he loves to do that."

Program Director of David's Promise, Gary Swartzlander, says the impact of each box helps more than just the neighbors who receive the food. "You can see by watching them, in their own ways, that they love what they do and it gives them a real opportunity to grow," says Swartzlander.

As food gets packaged up and ready to be sent to those in need, members of David's promise are excited to give back. Williams says, "They can support a need and they love doing it."

