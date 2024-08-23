A Jackson favorite sees a $545,000 upgrade

Video shows a look at the newly-renovated Boos Recreation Center in Jackson.

$545,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were used for the renovation project.

Boos Recreation Center is primarily used for senior "active living" programs for neighbors ages 50 and up.

Jackson's Boos Recreation Center has been a neighborhood staple for over 50 years. Inside, it's where seniors slip on their sneakers and put their health first. Active Living Coordinator and instructor, Julie Weisbrod, shares, "I think everybody in the gym behind me are 50 and older, so keep them active! I think the building just helps us support that."

However, growing programs at the Boos Center can be hard to do in a building that's falling apart. "It was really starting to show its age," City of Jackson Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick, says. After receiving $545,000 in federal funding, this recreation center saw a major face lift.

"The main task was just stabilizing the building so we could have it another 50 years," says Dimick. On top of the structure, since March, the recreation center has seen renovations to the main meeting room, ceiling, a new kitchen, and new bathrooms. "It's just nice," says Weisbrod. "The flooring is new. The paint is new. It just looks very appealing to what it had been."

Dimick breaks down what it means for local government to step in:

Renovations to the Boos Center is a continuation of what's been put in outside at Loomis Park. "There's been millions of dollars of investment here in Jackson's east side, all centered at Loomis Park," says Dimick. There are several reasons for this, the main one being safety. Dimick continues, "It was attracting a lot of crime and drug use, just because it was a very secluded area. There were a lot of trees and hills and retaining walls - so it would really hide some unsavory activities."

Now, the hope is that new walking paths, lighting, and other upgrades will make this corner of the neighborhood a safe and fun place to stay active. However, the work isn't done yet. In the spring of 2025, the city plans to start another phase of construction to continue to develop the recreation center.

