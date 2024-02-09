A grand transformation in the works: Get a look into The Theodore, Jackson's newest event center

The Theodore Event Center can be found at 402 West Michigan Avenue.

What once was Wetherby Funeral Home is being transformed into a luxury event venue, but with prices inclusive to Jackson's market.

Video shows a walk through the venue, during its renovation.

402 West Michigan Avenue was built in the 1890s, originally as a residential home. In 1923, the Wetherby family transformed this building into a funeral home for remainder of its life.

However, since the building was purchased by Jacqueline Austig and Laura Schlecte, Wetherby Funeral Home has been known as the Theodore Events Center.

"This is the fourth mansion we've purchased," Schlecte says. "In this one, we can really see the transformation." Schlecte explained that by removing the wallpaper and ripping up the carpet, she and Austin are working to bring back the character and life. They have also introduced rich colors to the walls and added vintage furniture to the space.

"It was an event center; it was just very specialized types of events," laughs Austin. "We could see more where it could turn into a 'celebration place.' If you look, the history, the character of building , it really lends itself to being a backdrop for weddings, baby showers, business conferences..."

Austin and Schlecte not only see The Theodore as a space for weddings and events, but a way to welcome out-of-town visitors to Jackson. Austin explained that when she and Schecte purchase properties, they make sure they are what Jackson actually needs. Meaning, providing a luxury venue at prices that fit Jackson's market.

Though the Theodore will soon be a place for making new memories, Schlecte believes its worth preserving the history found in the space, as well. She even found some history of her own. "Down in the basement there are all these files, from all the funerals that were here back t 1931, I believe. I found my father's, and there were some really cool notes. I'd like to take some of that history and make it part of this facility. We can keep that history, and there's nothing wrong with the fact that it was a funeral home," shares Schlecte. She explains that she hopes to preserve that history by incorporating photos of some of Jackson's historical figures who had their funerals there.

Though the transformation at The Theodore isn't quite complete, they are taking event bookings in select rooms and are opening their doors to future couples and vendors for a mock wedding on March 24.

