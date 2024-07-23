A familiar Jackson millage is reappearing on the ballot in August

Video shows the MLK Recreation Center, one location in Jackson that has been impacted by the Jackson Public Schools recreation millage.

Aaron Dimick, Public Information Officer at the City of Jackson, and Antonio Parker, Recreation Director at the MLK Center, shared that this millage has passed every 10 years since 1960.

The millage is increasing in 2024 from .50 mills to .75 mills.

Since 1960, Jackson has taken advantage of free reduced-cost programs like football, soccer, and basketball, in collaboration with the Jackson Public Schools School District. "If you don't live in the city of Jackson, this is something that can still benefit you when it comes to reduced and free programs," says Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick.

Many of those programs happen at the MLK Center, where they host after school programs and day camp in the summer. Program Director, Antonio Parker, says, "I'm able to, at the King Center, help provide jobs for our young people in the community. Also, for our young people in the community to have a place to play."

On August 6, voters will determine whether or not programs like these will remain at a free or reduced cost. "This really just helps make sure our recreation programs are affordable for kids and seniors (over 50) in the Jackson area," says Dimick.

The last time this millage was approved was in 2014, at .50 mills. This year, the ballot will show an increase of $25 per year, based on the cost of a $100,000 home, or 37 cents a day. Dimick says the reason for this can be attributed to the rising cost of program supplies and offering fair wages.

Parkers shares an example, "For instance, we were able to do a football camp this weekend for 100 kids and it was $20."

Neighbors can weigh in as early as July 27 for early voting.

"It really allows us to have a chance to work with our young people and it provides a safe, fun environment for our students," continues Parker.

