A Downtown Jackson favorite has doubled in size

Rustic Market Co. has been a downtown staple in Jackson for five years. As of last week, it has expanded into a space making it double in size. When you visit, you'll see brand new changing rooms, broader collections, clothing, and the same charming gifts and home decor you've known and loved for the past five years.

Right now, the shelves are stocked with pumpkins and fall scented candles, but pretty soon, it'll be a must-stop for the holidays. Though this development has been something owners have been envisioning for some time, this isn't the end of exciting updates for this cute downtown shop.

In the meantime, stop in for elevated basics or unique gifts, or pick up a little something for yourself.

