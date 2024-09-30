"A dark cloud" Jackson UAW picketers react to the loss of one of their own

Video shows UAW Local 475 picketing at the site where 24-year-old Seth Webb was killed, late Saturday night.

UAW Local 475 President, Donnie Huffman, says Webb was known for being very helpful, "You never heard a bad word about the guy."

Despite the tragedy, picketing continues near the site of the deadly crash.

Candles are lining East Michigan Avenue, and as picketing continues, we're learning more about the victim who was killed while picketing Saturday night.

As pickets say they're fighting for what their livelihood looks like, they're honoring a life. UAW Local 475 President, Donnie Huffman, knew Seth Webb, who, police say, was hit and killed by a truck while picketing Saturday night. He says, "He was a great dude. He was known for being a very helpful person. If anyone ever needed help with anything, he was always there to help out. Happy to help."

WATCH: Jackson UAW members remember Seth Webb

Jackson UAW Members Pay Tribute to Fallen Coworker Killed While Picketing

Picketer, Ron Johnson, is one of those marching as a memorial grows for Webb. "What happened was uncalled for," says Johnson.

Strike Captain, Joe Quainton, says the march now takes on raw emotions. "It's sad. It's hard to describe. You hate to see something happen to someone so young like that, just trying to get a better contract."

Now, some walk with memories of Saturday night. Johnson says he arrived at the scene after the crash. "When we got here, there was chaos. People were loud. People were upset." Despite the tragedy, the picket continues near the scene of the deadly crash. Huffman says, "In some ways, people are more motivated, but at the same time, there is a dark cloud over this." To picketers, Webb remains in their thoughts as they stand for what they believe in.

