A community staple in Jackson gets new life

JACKSON, Mich. — A popular community staple on Jackson's east side is getting a revitalization.

According to The City of Jackson, the Boos Recreation Center is undergoing major renovation.

The construction will first stabilize the structure and then move on to renovate the center’s bathrooms, kitchen, and gymnasium ceiling.

The center will also receive an updated lighting and heating system.

The City of Jackson says that the project is funded by The Community Development Block Grants and The American Rescue Plan Act.

The center’s recreation programs will be shifted to other facilities during the construction.

Construction began in February and is expected to last until late summer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook