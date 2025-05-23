A chilly kick-off to summer for Mid-Michigan

JACKSON, Mich — Here at the Eagle's Nest in Clark Lake, Owner Blair Huff says Memorial Day weekend is typically the kick-off to summer. However, with the windy and chilly May weather we've been experiencing in Mid-Michigan, summer may not be here as soon as we hoped.



Video shows the Eagle's Nest in Clark Lake.

Owner, Blair Huff, says Memorial Day weekend is typically the kickoff to summer.

The Eagle's Nest is hosting a patio party on Memorial Day from 12pm to 6pm

However, Huff says he still hopes for a busy weekend at the Eagle's Nest. "We have a marina here and put a ton of boats in, (which) we've worked our butts off to do. It's been a challenge with the wind and the rain, but I still think there's going to be some die-hards using their boats. It's not going to be the normal craziness of the first weekend, but I still think we'll have a great turnout," says Huff.

The Eagle's Nest will be hosting a patio party on Memorial Day from 12pm to 6pm, and Huff hopes the weather warms up enough for some summer fun.

