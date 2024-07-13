A benefit fundraiser was held for fallen Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy William Butler's family.

Many of our neighbors came out to celebrate his life and legacy.

"It's huge this whole county has pulled together not only this county but counties surrounding us," Hillsdale Sheriff Scott Hodshire said.

Hundreds of people came out Saturday in support of Deputy William Butler's family. Now a few weeks after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"The whole country has sent us cards and money and all that for the Bulter family, it's huge," Hillsdale Sheriff Scott Hodshire said.

Michigan native, American guitarist and singer Ted Nugent came to the fundraiser. And said he wants to see change and is tired of seeing senseless killings.

"My American dream and quality of life starts with safe streets, and that's the gift and risk and sacrifice made by law enforcement every day," Ted Nugent American guitarist and singer said.

Sandy's All American Auto Detailing held the sight for the fundraiser and the owners says it is hard to make the most out of a bad situation.

"It's the best of outcome in an unfortunate situation," Owner of Sandy's All American Auto Detailing Troy Sandy said.

Officials say the Bulter family wasn't in attendance Saturday. But greatly appreciate the community rallying behind them in a difficult time.

"The family greatly appreciates it, she is overwhelmed, asked her to be here today, she wants to take a weekend off and be with her kids," Hillsdale Sheriff Scott Hodshire said

The Fox 47 News family is keeping the Bulter family in our thoughts and prayers.

