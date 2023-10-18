A 9' 8" bridge in Hillsdale is hit for what will hopefully be the last time

Monday, the railroad bridge on W Hallett Street in Hillsdale was hit by a Modern Waste Truck.

This bridge has been of concern in the community for some time, repeatedly being hit by large vehicles.

That portion of the street is closed, and awaits emergency repair by MDOT.

Standing at just 9' 8" tall, the railroad bridge on W Hallett Street in Hillsdale has been a growing concerns for the citizens of Hillsdale for years.

Monday morning, the bridge was hit by a Modern Waste truck. According to workers on the scene, the truck physically shifted the railroad bridge on impact. However, this is not the first time this bridge has been hit.

Ashleigh Langston, employee at Three Meadows Medical building, explains "This is the first time the bridge has ever lost. Every time someone usually runs into the bridge, they usually lose. They usually lose the top of their camper. They usually just lose everything. They destroy their vehicle."

Langston continues that she and the other employees at Three Meadows are no strangers to the bridge being hit.

"Our office looks straight out to the bridge, so we can see about every time it gets hit. Just since I started here, about a year and a half ago, I've seen it happen at least seven times."

I spoke with Peter Anastor, the Office of Rail Director at MDOT, and he shared that MDOT plans to make emergency repairs to the bridge. At this time, trains cannot run.

As far as long-term, plans are already in place to replace the bridge, due to the amount of strikes, and MDOT is in the initial design phases.

Actual, permanent reconstruction will begin in 2025 or 2026.

"23 years old and I've never seen it (the road) closed. Ever. This is the first time. I think the road is going to be closed for a while," Langston shares.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook